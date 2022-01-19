What the No Surprises Act means for your medical bills

By ALEX ROSENBERG of NerdWallet

As of Jan. 1, most surprise medical bills are now banned as a result of the No Surprises Act. Surprise medical bills commonly arise when you can’t choose your provider, such as in an emergency or when you’re assigned an anesthesiologist or radiologist. Under the new rules, your insurer has to cover emergency services as in-network with no prior authorization. If you’re at an in-network hospital or ambulatory surgical center, you can’t be billed as out-of-network for ancillary services like lab work or imaging. There are also new notification and dispute processes to help you understand and make the most of your new rights.