Slovakia imposes COVID restrictions to get ready for omicron

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia has limited access to what the government considers the most risky events and public gatherings as the country gets ready for the highly infectious omicron coronavirus variant. People need to receive a booster shot or be vaccinated by two shots and additionally get tested or recovered from COVID-19 to attend weddings, parties, discotheques and other venues like wellness and swimming centers. Slovak authorities have been expecting the omicron variant to become dominant in January after the previous delta variant caused a record surge in infections on the turn of November and December.