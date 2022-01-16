Ethiopian diaspora torn by ethnic tensions in Tigray war

By HELINA SELEMON

Associated Press

Thousands of miles away from the Tigray war a lawsuit between trustees and clergy over the language of services is tearing apart an Ethiopian church in Ohio. The ethnic tensions in the church reflect how the war in Ethiopia has fueled divides across the more than 3 million members of the Ethiopian diaspora. The situation is splintering families, friends and communities. The war has already killed an estimated tens of thousands of people. And Tigrayans are now starving under a government blockade.