Poland: huge military data leak has only public information

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry says that a massive leak from a military equipment database includes only publicly available information and is not harmful. The ministry said Friday that the database found on the internet is a list coming from a body responsible for making purchases for Poland’s military. It blamed the leak on employee negligence. The Onet.pl news portal said that almost 1.8 million records listing Polish Armed Forces’ assets — from notebooks to armaments and F-16 fighter jets — made it into the public sphere. Onet.pl said that according to its informants the database has been uploaded by users in other countries including in China and in Russia. The opposition is calling for the dismissal of the defense minister.