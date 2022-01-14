Lawsuit: Google, Facebook CEOs colluded in online ad sales

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Newly unredacted documents from a state-led antitrust lawsuit against Google accuse the search giant of colluding with rival Facebook to manipulate online advertising sales. The CEOs of both companies were aware of the deal and signed off on it, the complaint alleges. The original redacted lawsuit, filed in December 2021, accused Google of “anti-competitive conduct” and teaming up with the social networking giant. The unredacted version now offers details on the involvement of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’ in approving the deal. Internally, Google used the code phrase “Jedi Blue” to refer to the 2018 agreement, according to the lawsuit.