Fire erupts at Kuwait refinery, severely injuring 5 people

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Five people have been severely injured by a fire that erupted in Kuwait at a major oil refinery. The Kuwait National Petroleum Company said Friday five people were being treated at a nearby hospital for severe burns and another two for moderate burns. Others received treatment at an on-site clinic. The fire broke out at a gas liquefaction unit that had been out of service for maintenance work. It is the second fire to erupt at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait in as little as three months. The refinery was built to handle 25,000 barrels of oil a day to supply Kuwait’s domestic market primarily with gasoline and diesel.