San Diego supervisor’s house fire is considered suspicious

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police are treating a fire at the home of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors chair and a prominent labor leader as suspicious. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he escaped unharmed with his family and his house was saved. He and his wife, labor leader and former state lawmaker Lorena Gonzalez, were awoken by smoke alarms around 4.a.m. Wednesday. The fire caused about $30,000 of damage to the house and another $6,000 in damage to a vehicle parked in front. Fletcher has been an outspoken proponent of the county’s COVID-19 policies and has advocated restrictions on businesses reopening.