Chrysler aims to be all electric by 2028

LONDON (AP) — Chrysler says it plans for its vehicle lineup to go all electric by 2028. It’s the latest brand to announce a major shift away from gas-powered cars amid pressure to act on climate change. The American automaker also said Wednesday that it will launch its first battery-electric vehicle by 2025. Chrysler announced its electric plans along with a new AI-enabled vehicle system powered by an electric battery it says can travel 350 to 400 miles per charge. It’s part of a broad transformation in the auto industry, as companies race toward more fully electric and hybrid propulsion systems, more autonomous driving features and increased connectivity in cars.