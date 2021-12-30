Tesla Model 3 recall over rear camera connection

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Electric car maker Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit to the driver’s main console. All Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths caused by the defect. Tesla discontinued the problematic trunk harness at the end of the 2020 model year. All 2021 Model 3 vehicles have a different harness design.