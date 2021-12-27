France imposes new virus measures amid spike in infections

PARIS (AP) — The French government has announced new COVID-19 measures in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. But authorities stopped short Monday of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year’s Eve. Big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors starting from next week. People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers won’t be allowed to stand up in bars. Eating and drinking will be banned in cinemas, theaters, sport facilities and on public transportation. Working from home will be mandatory at least three days per week for employees whose job makes it possible. The move comes after France recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic.