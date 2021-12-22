Trucker’s 110-year sentence draws outcry, clemency calls

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The family of a trucker sentenced to 110 years in prison after an explosive brake-failure accident that left four people dead is planning to rally in Denver Wednesday to plead for clemency. Supporters of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos say the sentence is deeply unjust. Truck drivers around the country have taken up his cause and more than 4.5 million people have signed an online petition asking for a commutation. The judge has said mandatory-minimum sentencing laws forced him to impose the long prison term after the convictions on vehicular homicide and other charges. Gov. Jared Polis says he is reviewing a clemency application.