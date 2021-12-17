Despite Christmas truce, EU, UK still fight over Brexit deal

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the departed United Kingdom are showing that their relationship remains on the rocks even if last year’s Brexit trade deal was supposed to have ended the acrimony between them. On Friday, they postponed talks on their continued deep-seated differences into the New Year. That’s a welcome respite, since their trade negotiations last year slipped deep past countless deadlines and into Christmas Eve before an awkward compromise was found. Yet at the same time, both sides lashed out at each other again, and also France demanded legal action against Britain over fishing rights.