Poland’s COVID deaths highest since April, new restrictions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has registered the highest rate of COVID-19-related deaths since April amid a continuing high rate of new infections. There were 669 deaths reported Wednesday and 24,266 new infection cases. Restrictions also took effect that closed discos and nightclubs. The measures also cut the limit of unvaccinated people in restaurants, eateries, hotels, theaters, cinemas, churches and sports facilities to 30% of capacity from 50%. The limits can be extended only for people who can prove to facility supervisors that they are fully vaccinated. But critics say there are no clear regulations for conducting checks. Travelers arriving from outside the visa-free Schengen zone need to show results of test no older that 24 hours. Poland hasn’t reported any omicron cases.