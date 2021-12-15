Skip to Content
Freight rails trying other locomotive fuels to cut emissions

By JOSH FUNK
AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The major freight railroads across North America continue to experiment with alternative locomotive fuels as a way to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. BNSF railroad said Wednesday that it plans to test out a hydrogen-powered locomotive along its lines, joining Canadian Pacific in experimenting with that technology. Several past tests at other railroads have looked at natural gas-powered locomotives and battery-powered options. Using some combination of these new locomotives will be key to helping the railroads achieve their emissions-reduction goals. But the railroads all caution that the new technology won’t be ready to start replacing the diesel workhorses for at least several more years.

