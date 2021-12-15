Dutch coalition to present plans after completion of talks

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leaders of four political parties set to join forces in the next Dutch ruling coalition have put the finishing touches to a policy blueprint for the next parliamentary term. The deal signals the beginning of the end of a drawn-out process to form a new government. The parties are led by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy. The parties say they will unveil their plans later Wednesday. Rutte has led three coalitions and he will take charge of his fourth and is set to become the Netherlands’ longest-serving leader despite narrowly surviving a no-confidence motion in parliament in April. Rutte’s party is joined by the pro-European D66, the center-right Christian Democratic Appeal and centrist Christian Union.