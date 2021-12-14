Women say they do most chores, child care: AP-NORC poll
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Business Writer
Many couples who don’t have children expect that they’ll more or less share household duties equally should they have kids one day. But a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 35% of mothers report doing more than their partner for each of eight specified household responsibilities. That compares with just 3% of fathers who report the same. About half of mothers say they’re completely or mostly responsible for providing transportation to their kids. Only about a quarter of fathers say they’re responsible for all or most of it.