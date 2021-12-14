Portugal picked for Europe’s biggest lithium treatment plant

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A Portuguese and a Swedish company are joining forces to build in Portugal what they say will be Europe’s largest lithium conversion plant. Portuguese energy company Galp and Swedish electric vehicle battery maker Northvolt said Tuesday that their goal is for the plant to deliver enough lithium hydroxide to provide batteries for about 700,000 electric vehicles a year. The companies predict huge demand as countries shift to clean energy to fight climate change. Portugal is believed to sit on some of Europe’s biggest lithium deposits. Its government is poised to start awarding lithium mining licenses next year despite protests from environmental groups who argue the mines will ruin the countryside.