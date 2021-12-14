NYC weighs cutting off natural gas hookups for new buildings

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City lawmakers are poised to decide whether to prohibit most new buildings from using natural gas. The move would make the most populous U.S. city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked elsewhere in the country. The measure is expected to pass the City Council on Wednesday and subsequently to get Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature. If all that happens, most construction projects submitted for approval after 2027 would have to use something other than gas or oil — such as electricity — for heating, hot water and cooking.