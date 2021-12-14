Italy requires quarantines for unvaccinated EU visitors

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s health minister has signed an ordinance requiring any unvaccinated visitor from another EU country to quarantine for five days after arrival in a bid to block the spread of the omicron variant. Under the new requirement taking effect Wednesday, vaccinated visitors from EU countries must get a negative test within 24 hours of arriving to circulate freely in Italy. Non-EU citizens who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days. Italian media reported that European Union authorities in Brussels have objected to the measures, which appear to circumvent the common EU digital health certificates that confirm a person’s vaccination status.