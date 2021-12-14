How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday
The Associated Press
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday as traders took in the latest sign that inflation is still running high ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of the year. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. The latest report on inflation showed that wholesale prices jumped in November from a year earlier. Federal Reserve policymakers began a two-day meeting at which they’re expected to speed up the withdrawal of economic stimulus measures.