Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Warsaw for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border. Germany has voiced support for Poland which has sealed its eastern frontier to migrants it says are encouraged by the Belarus government to seek illegal passage. Berlin has also called for humanitarian treatment of migrants stuck at the border. Scholz and Morawiecki on Sunday will also discuss complex bilateral relations under Germany’s new government. It is one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Germany’s new foreign minister was in Warsaw on Friday.