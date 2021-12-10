Amtrak says it could cut service over vaccination mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak passengers may be facing service cutbacks in January. The rail system’s president is blaming employees who haven’t gotten vaccinated. Stephen Gardner says about 95% of Amtrak workers are at least partially vaccinated. The rest face a Jan. 4 deadline set by the Biden administration. Amtrak’s president says if enough workers resist getting vaccinated, Amtrak expects to cut some train frequencies across its network in January. Gardner told a congressional panel on Thursday that the reductions would last until March or whenever Amtrak can fully staff up.