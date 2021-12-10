2 artists charged with faking Native American heritage

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Two artists are facing federal charges that they faked Native American heritage to sell works at downtown Seattle galleries. Lewis Anthony Rath, of Maple Falls, and Jerry Chris Van Dyke, also known as Jerry Witten, of Seattle, have been charged separately with violating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rath falsely claimed to be a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, and Van Dyke of the Nez Perce Tribe. The goods included masks, totem poles and pendants sold at Raven’s Nest Treasure in Pike Place Market and at Ye Olde Curiosity Shop on the waterfront. Their attorneys said Friday they did not have any immediate comment.