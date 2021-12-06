World shares mixed as China moves to boost markets

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — European shares and U.S. futures are higher after a lackluster day in Asia, where shares fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned it may run out of money. Moving to reassure investors and keep growth from stalling, China’s central bank cut the amount of funds banks are required to keep in reserve. On Friday, Wall Street declined following mixed U.S. jobs data that investors said was tough to parse. The S&P 500 lost 0.8%. Investors are struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets.