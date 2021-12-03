Colorado supermarket shooting suspect incompetent for trial

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Experts have determined a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket earlier this year is mentally incompetent to stand trial for now. District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Friday at a court hearing that four doctors have determined that 22-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa isn’t mentally competent but didn’t disclose more details. Dougherty requested that Alissa be sent to Colorado’s state mental hospital for treatment. Alissa is accused of opening fire at a busy King Soopers supermarket in the college town of Boulder last March. Authorities say he killed a police officer, shoppers and several store employees.