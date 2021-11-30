States: Sackler family members abusing bankruptcy process

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a handful of states say members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are abusing the bankruptcy process. They asked a federal judge Tuesday in New York to throw out a settlement between the company and thousands of other government entities and people. They say it usurps state powers. Under the deal, Sackler family members are to contribute more than $4 billion, plus ownership of the company. In return, they’re to receive protection from lawsuits over their involvement in opioids. A Purdue lawyer says the deal is narrower than the objectors portray it as being.