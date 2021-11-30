Millennial Money: Sustain generosity beyond the holidays

By AMRITA JAYAKUMAR of NerdWallet

If your finances are in better shape this giving season, you can be more strategic with your dollars. The same causes you felt strongly about last year may not be on your priority list now. Start by writing down the top two or three issues that matter most to you to create a giving plan. Writing down your values allows you to be intentional about your efforts beyond the holidays. A powerful way to champion your favorite cause is through small, recurring donations. To choose which organizations to support, look at resources like Charity Navigator, Candid and your local Community Foundation.