Germany latest country to pass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show Germany has become the latest country to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Germany’s disease control agency said Thursday it recorded 351 additional deaths in connection with the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. That took the total toll to 100,119. Germany is the fifth country to pass that mark in Europe after Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy and France. The Robert Koch Institute is a federal agency that collects data from about 400 regional health offices. It said Germany also set a record for daily confirmed cases at 75,961 in a 24-hour period. Germany has had more than 5.57 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.