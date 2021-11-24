Mexico gets female central bank head, supreme court justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has nominated the first woman to serve as governor of the country’s central bank, saying that getting women into high office was a priority. The move comes one day after another female justice was named to the Supreme Court. But there was little room for celebration about the nomination of Victoria Rodríguez Ceja to head the Bank of Mexico. On Wednesday, the Mexican peso dropped to 21.44 to $1, a loss of almost 2.5% in two days. And the country’s statistics institute said annual inflation was running at about 7% in late November, neither of which are good signs.