Apple says it is suing Israeli hacker-for-hire company

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tech giant Apple is suing Israel’s NSO Group, seeking to block the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company from breaking into Apple’s products, like the iPhone. Apple said in a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in California that NSO Group’s spyware, called Pegasus, had been used to attack a small number of Apple customers worldwide. It’s the latest blow to the hacking firm, which was recently blacklisted by the U.S. Commerce Department and is currently being sued by social media giant Facebook. NSO Group has broadly denied wrongdoing and said its products have been use by governments to prevent terrorism and crime.