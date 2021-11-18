GOP paints Biden’s choice for bank regulator as radical

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice to run one of the agencies charged with overseeing the banking industry faced sharp questioning Thursday from Republican senators, who tried to label Saule Omarova as someone who would nationalize the U.S. banking system. Omarova, 55, was nominated in September to be the nation’s next comptroller of the currency. If confirmed, she would be the first woman and person of color to run the 158-year-old agency. Many Republicans and the banking industry have taken issue with several papers published during her career where she’s proposed wholesale changes to the banking system.