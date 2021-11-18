Churchill Downs picked to build western Indiana casino

By TOM DAVIES

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The company that runs the Kentucky Derby has been picked to take over the stalled project to build a casino in the western Indiana city of Terre Haute. Indiana Gaming Commission members voted Wednesday in favor of Louisville, Kentucky-based Churchill Downs Inc. over three other companies that submitted proposals. Churchill Downs’ selection comes after the Terre Haute project was derailed amid an investigation into criminal and financial misconduct allegations against top executives in the ownership group that was originally awarded the casino license last year. Churchill Downs is planning a $240 million casino and hotel project, and it expects to open the casino within 16 months.