Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 3:41 PM

Biden administration acts to restore clean-water safeguards

<i></i><br />
KRDO

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM and MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has taken action to restore federal protections for hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways. The government is undoing a Trump-era rule that was considered one of that administration’s hallmark environmental rollbacks. At issue is a regulation that defines the types of waterways qualifying for federal protection under the Clean Water Act. Thursday’s announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency and Army reinstates a rule in place before 2015 while the Biden administration arrives at its own. Environmental groups and public health advocates say a strong federal rule is crucial to protect countless small streams, wetlands and other waterways that are vulnerable to pollution from development, industry and farms.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content