e-commerce mattress maker Casper sold for about $308 million

The e-commerce mattress maker Casper is being acquired and taken private for about $308 million. Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. spiked 94% to $6.76 at the opening bell Monday. Durational Capital Management will pay $6.90 per share for Casper’s stock.The New York City company went public in February 2020 and it’s had a rough debut.After being valued as a private company at more than $1 billion, it began selling shares early last year for $14.50, which put its value as a public company at around $575 million. That was close to its peak.At the close of trading Friday, a share of Casper could be had for $3.55.