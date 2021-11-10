Ford, Purdue partner on technology to speed up EV charging

The Associated Press

Ford and Purdue University are working to create a new charging station cable that could combine with in-development vehicle charging technology, making it easier for people to transition to electric vehicles with seamless re-charging. Purdue researchers are focusing on an alternative cooling method to prevent battery overheating by designing a charging cable that can deliver an increased current. The cable uses liquid as an active cooling agent, which can help extract more heat from the cable by changing phase from liquid to vapor.