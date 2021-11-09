White House unveils funding to ease ports and supply chains

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out plans to identify and pay for possible upgrades to U.S. ports within the next 90 days. It’s hoping to ultimately tamp down the inflation being caused by ships waiting to dock and a shortage of truck drivers to haul goods. As the U.S. emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the economic recovery has been hampered by congested and aging ports. The mix of inflation and the potential for empty store shelves during holiday shopping has created a sense of frustration for many Americans and hurt President Joe Biden and Democrats politically. Biden will highlight the administration’s efforts by visiting Baltimore’s port on Wednesday.