Whistleblowers to play key role in enforcing vaccine mandate

By PAUL WISEMAN

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — To enforce President Joe Biden’s forthcoming COVID-19 mandate, the U.S. Labor Department is going to need a lot of help. Its Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn’t have nearly enough workplace safety inspectors to do the job. So the government will rely upon a corps of informers to identify violations of the order: Employees who will presumably be concerned enough to turn in their own employers if their co-workers go unvaccinated or fail to undergo weekly tests to show they’re virus-free. What’s not known is just how many employees will be willing to accept some risk to themselves — or their job security — for blowing the whistle on their own employers.