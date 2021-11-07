Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Starting Monday, anyone going to a shopping mall, theater, gym or nail salon in Los Angeles must verify they are vaccinated. The mandate, among the strictest in the country, requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who tested positive for the virus last week, says the rules will encourage people to get vaccinated and make businesses safer for employees and customers. Business trade groups say the mandate will sow confusion and could present safety concerns for employees tasked with checking customers’ vaccination status. City officials say they won’t start enforcing the rules until Nov. 29. Fines up to $5,000 could be imposed.