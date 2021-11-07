Lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city to end this month

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city is likely to end later this month, with some coronavirus restrictions being eased Tuesday. Auckland has been in lockdown for almost three months after an outbreak of the delta variant. The outbreak has grown to more than 4,500 cases with about 150 new infections reported each day over the past week. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the improving vaccination rate means it can continue cutting restrictions. From Tuesday, retail stores and malls in Auckland can reopen, along with libraries and museums, but not gyms and movie theaters. Outdoor gatherings can have 25 people, up from 10. The city is weeks from having 90% of eligible people fully vaccinated.