Bank of England holds rates steady, confounding expectations

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has confounded market expectations and held interest rates steady. It said Thursday it wanted to see more information about what happens to unemployment after the government recently ended a program that subsidized worker pay during the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to keep the bank’s main interest rate at 0.1% was a surprise. Financial markets had been increasingly pricing a rate rise to 0.25% over recent days, prompting some mortgage lenders to withdraw some of their cheapest loans. In a statement, the the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee panel said there was “value” in waiting for further information in the labor market following the end of the government salary program.