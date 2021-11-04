FAA has referred 37 air passengers for criminal prosecution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say they have referred more than three dozen airline passengers for possible criminal prosecution this year, as airlines report a surge in the number of disruptions on flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it has started 227 enforcement actions against passengers this year, including the ones referred to the FBI. Airlines and flight attendants have been pushing for criminal prosecution of more unruly passengers. The issue got new attention last week when a 20-year-old man was charged with punching an American Airlines flight attendant in the face, sending her to a hospital.