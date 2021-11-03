Judge in Mexico orders ex-head of state oil company jailed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former head of Mexico’s state-run oil company has finally been ordered to jail, a year after he was extradited from Spain but offered to turn state’s evidence against other former officials. Emilio Lozoya served as director of the state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos under former president Enrique Peña Nieto. Lozoya has offered testimony about bribery and corruption involving opposition legislators and former administration officials, and has also acknowledged he himself received bribes. But a judge ruled Wednesday that Lozoya’s accusations have proved of little use to prosecutors, and that he represents a flight risk. he has asked for extensions for months to stay out of jail.