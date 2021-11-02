Hotels rethink the concierge: From selfies to sustainability

By KRISTI EATON

Associated Press

One hotel in Mexico has an “Instagram concierge” to help guests with their selfie game. A hotel in Aruba has a “carbon offset concierge” to help guests relax by addressing their concerns over the environmental impact their travels have had. And a hotel in Portland, Oregon, is creating a “concierge of weird” for travelers looking to uncover the town’s under-the-radar, quirky attractions. Hotels and resorts are coming up with creative concierge positions to help stand out from the crowd and express their own visions. And they say they’re helping customers who are asking for more personalized and unusual travel experiences.