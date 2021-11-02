Global shares mixed as investors await central bank moves

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed amid cautious trading ahead of a meeting of the Federal Reserve. Benchmarks rose in Paris and Frankfurt but were mostly lower in Asia. Chair Jerome Powell has signaled the Fed will announce after its policy meeting Wednesday that it will start paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as this month. Those purchases are intended to keep long-term loan rates low to encourage borrowing and spending. The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.1% on Tuesday but indicated it might pull back on some support measures.