Union seeks Biden admin’s help in Charleston port dispute

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The union representing dockworkers at South Carolina’s ports tells The Associated Press it’s calling on the Biden administration for help in a dispute related to a new shipping terminal. But the chief executive of the state’s ports authority says the “hybrid” union-non-union employment model at the Port of Charleston has worked to the benefit of all employees. At issue is a September National Labor Relations Board administrative law judge decision. That judge ruled the International Longshoremen’s Association could not prevent shipping lines from calling on the new Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston. The union says its contract with the United States Maritime Alliance specifies only its members will operate heavy-lift equipment at newly constructed terminals.