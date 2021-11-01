Final decision on Georgia spaceport permit delayed yet again

KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency has yet again pushed back a final decision on whether to allow the construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets in coastal Georgia. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it plans to release its decision on Spaceport Camden by Dec. 15 rather than this Wednesday. Local officials in Camden County have spent nine years and $10 million seeking permission to build the nation’s 13th licensed commercial spaceport. An environmental impact study by the FAA in June recommended a permit for the spaceport. The National Park Service pushed back over the summer, saying a chance of explosive misfires over federally protected Cumberland Island posed an “unacceptable risk.”