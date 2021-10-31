Mayor: 9 in 10 NYC workers vaccinated as deadline nears

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine in 10 New York City municipal workers have received COVID-19 vaccinations as a Monday deadline looms. Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday night that 91% of workers had received the vaccine. That number rose from about 83% as of Friday night. The police department reports a 84% vaccination rate as of Sunday morning, while the fire department reports 80 percent of employees are vaccinated. Under a city mandate, those who haven’t received at least one dose of the vaccine will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday, raising the possibility of shortages of police, fire and EMS workers.