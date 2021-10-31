Deere workers would get immediate 10% raises under new offer

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Union workers at farm-equipment maker Deere & Co. would get wage increases of 10% if they ratify a tentative contract reached over the weekend. The upfront pay would be followed by 5% raises in the third and fifth years of the tentative contract. Terms of the deal were posted Sunday on the United Auto Workers website. The agreement next goes to a vote of union members. The deal would cover more than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.