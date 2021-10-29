Giant Eagle settles pharmacy lawsuits with Ohio counties

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the four retail pharmacy companies on trial for their alleged roles in fostering an opioid crisis in two Ohio counties announced Friday it had settled a lawsuit with 10 government entities in the state. The settlement announced Friday by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle includes Ohio’s Lake and Trumbull counties. The counties’ federal lawsuits against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart continue in a bellwether trial in Cleveland. The agreement was announced in a joint statement by Giant Eagle and the plaintiffs committee for the nearly 3,000 government agencies and tribal entities nationwide that have filed opioid-related lawsuits supervised by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster. No settlement terms were announced.