France fines British boats as fishing dispute escalates

LONDON (AP) — French authorities have fined two British fishing vessels and “immobilized” one of them overnight in a port. France’s maritime minister announced the fines on Thursday as a dispute over fishing licenses between the countries on both sides of the English Channel intensified. Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin told French radio network RTL that one boat was fined for refusing to allow an inspection and the other didn’t have a license to fish in the place where it was stopped. Her ministry said the fines resulted from new boat checks that are “part of the tightening of controls in the Channel, in the context of discussions on licenses.”